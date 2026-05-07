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Hantavirus Explained: What is the ‘Andes’ strain on the MV Hondius cruise ship

Hantavirus is a rare but severe respiratory illness typically spread by rodents, says WHO

Hantavirus Explained: What is the ‘Andes’ strain on the MV Hondius cruise ship
Hantavirus Explained: What is the ‘Andes’ strain on the MV Hondius cruise ship

A cruise ship carrying nearly 150 people is currently steaming toward the Canary Island under a cloud of medical emergency.

The MV Hondius was granted permission to dock after three individuals were successfully evacuated for urgent care.

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed the outbreak involves Hantavirus, a rare but severe respiratory illness typically spread by rodents.

While person-to-person transmission is historically rare, officials are on high alert.

“This is not the next COVID but it is a serious infectious disease,” stated WHO expert Maria Van Kerkhove, adding that “most people will never be exposed to this.”


The ship’s journey began in Argentina and the infection is linked to the “Andes” strain.

Local authorities in the Canary Islands remain wary, despite assurances from Spain’s health ministry that the arrival “won’t represent any risk for the public.”

At least three deaths have already been reported during the voyage.

Hantavirus symptoms begin with fever and muscle aches but can rapidly progress to severe lung failure.

Once the ship docks, a joint health system will be used to “repatriate all passengers, unless their medical condition prevents it.”

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