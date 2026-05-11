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Sabrina Carpenter marks Mother’s Day with cutest childhood throwback photos

The ‘Espresso’ hitmaker is also celebrating her 27th birthday

Sabrina Carpenter marks Mother’s Day with cutest childhood throwback photos
Sabrina Carpenter marks Mother’s Day with cutest childhood throwback photos

Sabrina Carpenter recently celebrates Mother’s Day by dropping the cutest childhood throwback pictures.

During the wee hours of Monday, May 11, the Please Please Please hitmaker took to Instagram Story and shared a series of new photos with her mother, Elizabeth Carpenter to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Sabrina Carpenter marks Mother’s Day with cutest childhood throwback photos

By sharing three affectionate snaps, Carpenter, who turned 27 today, May 11, showcased her close bond with mother.

The Espresso songstress has often spoken fondly of her mother, who is a chiropractor and former dancer, highlighting her supportive role, and their close bond.

Sabrina Carpenter marks Mother’s Day with cutest childhood throwback photos

In an interview once, Carpenter shared her mother's advice to "touch grass" to manage stress as she was feeling overwhelmed around the release of her album Short n' Sweet.

As per the Feather singer, when she heard her mother advice, she initially thought the advice was "stupid".

Sabrina Carpenter marks Mother’s Day with cutest childhood throwback photos

However, the 27-year-old musician admitted that it helped her manage stress by stepping away from her hectic environment.

On the professional front, Sabrina Carpenter’s latest album is Man's Best Friend, released last year on August 29, 2025, produced with Jack Antonoff and John Ryan.

Her Man's Best Friend features 12 tracks, including the lead single Manchild, Tears, My Man on Willpower, and Sugar Talking

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