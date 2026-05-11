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Michael Pennington’s death at 82 floods social media with surprising reactions

The ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’ actor Michael Pennington passes away at the age of 82

Michael Pennington’s death at 82 floods social media with surprising reactions
Michael Pennington’s death at 82 floods social media with surprising reactions

Michael Pennington has breathed his last.

On Sunday, May 10, The Telegraph reported that the iconic English actor, director and writer – famous for his roles in 1969 play Hamlet and 1983 show Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – died at the age of 82.

However, no cause of death was shared by the late actor’s family or representatives.

Shortly after the shocking news made headlines, fans began flooding social media with their surprising reactions, as one of them wrote on Instagram, “The Emperor is coming here?” seemingly referring one of his iconic dialogues.

“We shall double our respects,” said another.

A third added, “Awwww hell. Rest in peace for this glorious officer!”

“It’s a lie: he died many years ago in the explosion of the first Death Star,” wrote a fourth, while one more stated, “There is no death, there is only the force.”

Who was Michael Pennington?

Born on June 7, 1943, Michael Vivian Fyfe Pennington was an English actor, director and writer, acclaimed for his iconic role Death Star Commander Moff Jerjerrod in 1983’s Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi.

His other famous roles include Laertes in 1969’s Hamlet and Michael Foot in 2011’s The Iron Lady.

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