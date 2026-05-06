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National Nurses day 2026: Restaurants offer deep discounts and deals for Nurses

Celebrate Nurses Appreciation Day starts with a range of bargains at participating locations via your staff IDs

National Nurses day 2026: Restaurants offer deep discounts and deals for Nurses
National Nurses day 2026: Restaurants offer deep discounts and deals for Nurses

Today marks the National Nurse Day, with many food outlets and brands celebrating the day to honor their efforts by offering deep discounts on their products.

Celebrate Nurses Appreciation Day starts with a range of bargains at participating locations, but don't forget to take your staff ID to get huge discounts.

You'll need one to get any deals or discounts.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Teachers and school staff can enjoy a discount of 20% off their dine-in or call ahead order until May 10 with a valid school ID.


Dog Haus: Nurses get 20% off their meal with a valid ID on May 4-8.

Joella's Hot Chicken: Grab a free meal of two Jumbo Tenders − spiced in any of Joella’s seven signature flavors or limited-time Buffalo flavor, one Dippin’ sauce, one Southern side and a drink through May 10.

The offer is only available in-store only with a valid ID. Limit one free meal each guest.

MOD Pizza: Get a BOGO pizza offer through May 7. Offer good in-store only with valid ID. Limit one free pizza per ID.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza: To get 15% discount, nurses can use promo code "CARE15OFF" on all pizzas on May 6-7.

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