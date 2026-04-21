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Jeff Bezos $50M gift for charity leaves Eva Longoria emotional, actress reveals

Eva Longoria opens up about $50M charity gift from Bezos shared with Bin Laden raid admiral

  • By Web Desk
Jeff Bezos $50M gift for charity leaves Eva Longoria emotional, actress reveals
Jeff Bezos $50M gift for charity leaves Eva Longoria emotional, actress reveals

Eva Longoria revealed how Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s "meaningful donation" impacted her emotionally.

The American actress and producer recently spoke to Fortune and opened up about her journey as a philanthropist that taught her that one does not need to be rich to make a difference, but “it comes from how you show up.”

The Desperate Housewives star, who has been running the Eva Longoria Foundation since 2012 to improve educational and entrepreneurial opportunities for Latinas in the US, also recalled the time when she received $50 million from Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez, alongside Bill McRaven, a retired Navy admiral who oversaw the 2011 raid that killed al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

The Devious Maids actress expressed that receiving the prize alongside McRaven was an honour and it meant more than money to her.

Longoria told Fortune, “Receiving that support was incredibly meaningful, not just because of the scale of the gift, but because it represented trust and responsibility. This award has allowed me to continue investing those resources into the communities and causes I care deeply about.”

Supporting Latina entrepreneurs, expanding access to education, and backing organisations that are driving real change on the ground. The Courage and Civility Award makes it possible for us at the EvaLongoria Foundation to create long-term impact with transformative giving,” she continued.

Bezos and Lauren launched the Courage and Civility Award in 2021 for individuals making significant contributions to society. They have given millions (usually $100 million) to support them.

Previously CNN host and civil rights advocate Van Jones, chef and humanitarian José Andrés, and country legend Dolly Parton, who helped fund Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine research, received the prize.

Eva Longoria was announced as a recipient of the $50 million Bezos Courage & Civility Award in March 2024.



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