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Nikki Glaser makes surprise career move days after bizarre confession about boyfriend

The popular comedian recently sparked buzz with a bizarre confession about her producer boyfriend

Nikki Glaser makes surprise career move days after bizarre confession about boyfriend
Nikki Glaser makes surprise career move days after bizarre confession about boyfriend  

Nikki Glaser is once again preparing for a huge comedic comeback with a surprise career move days after making an eyebrow-raising confession about her boyfriend, Chris Convy.

The popular American comedian and actress is returning to the television screens with the new comedy special, Nikki Glaser: Good Girl.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, April 21, to tease fans with an exciting glimpse of her pre-recorded stand-up show, which will premiere on Friday, April 24.

"Drop all of the and ’slayyyys’ in the comments. Nikki Glaser: Good Girl Premieres April 24 on Hulu," the comedian diva announced.

This huge career move came a few weeks after the infamous host made a bizarre confession about her current love interest.

In a recent interview with Alex Cooper on his YouTube podcast, Call Her Daddy, Nikki said she does not mind if his partner hooks up with other girls while being in a relationship with her.

"I don’t really care if my boyfriend were to hook up. But that is not a two-way street. I’m not someone who likes to hook up when I’m in a relationship. But I don’t care if someone else were to," American stand-up comedian, whose real name is Nicole Rene Glaser, candidly said.

Nikki Glaser and the producer Chris Convy have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2013, and have been going strong. 

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