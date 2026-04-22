Nikki Glaser makes surprise career move days after bizarre confession about boyfriend  

Nikki Glaser is once again preparing for a huge comedic comeback with a surprise career move days after making an eyebrow-raising confession about her boyfriend, Chris Convy.
The popular American comedian and actress is returning to the television screens with the new comedy special, Nikki Glaser: Good Girl.
Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, April 21, to tease fans with an exciting glimpse of her pre-recorded stand-up show, which will premiere on Friday, April 24.
"Drop all of the and ’slayyyys’ in the comments. Nikki Glaser: Good Girl Premieres April 24 on Hulu," the comedian diva announced.
This huge career move came a few weeks after the infamous host made a bizarre confession about her current love interest.
In a recent interview with Alex Cooper on his YouTube podcast, Call Her Daddy, Nikki said she does not mind if his partner hooks up with other girls while being in a relationship with her.
"I don’t really care if my boyfriend were to hook up. But that is not a two-way street. I’m not someone who likes to hook up when I’m in a relationship. But I don’t care if someone else were to," American stand-up comedian, whose real name is Nicole Rene Glaser, candidly said.
Nikki Glaser and the producer Chris Convy have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2013, and have been going strong.