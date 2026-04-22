Prince William's plan to 'seize power' amid King Charles US trip exposed

Prince William is reportedly seeing King Charles upcoming US visit as an opportunity to hold key discussions.
As the days of the 77-year-old monarch's highly anticipated state visit to the US with wife Queen Camilla are inching closer, the heir to the throne is planing to seize this opportunity in his own benefit.
As per Rob Shuter, The Prince of Wales is planning to have a private meeting with key officials in his father's absence.
“This is one of the most consequential foreign tours of his reign,” a senior royal source told Rob.
They continued, “For a few days, London isn’t the story — and that creates opportunity."
As per the insider, William is “using the window to convene key figures privately."
“These aren’t routine briefings — they’re strategic, future-facing conversations with real weight. And none of it is designed for public consumption," added the tipster.
The sources close to the future king also claimed that those meeting will have "no cameras and leaks."
This shocking update comes just a day after Royal Family celebrated the 100th birthday of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
For the unversed, King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to embark on their first state visit to the US from April 27 to April 30, with a banquet dinner scheduled at the White House on April 28.
The historic trip marks the first state visit by a British monarch to the US since 2007 and coincides with the 250th anniversary of American independence.