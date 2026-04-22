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Meloni hits back after Russian host ‘wild beast’ insult as Italy summons envoy

Rome slams ‘extremely serious and offensive’ Russian TV insults aimed at Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

Meloni hits back after Russian host ‘wild beast’ insult as Italy summons envoy
Meloni hits back after Russian host ‘wild beast’ insult as Italy summons envoy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hits back with a fiery response after Russian TV host called her a “wild beast.”

According to Independent, a pro-Kremlin Russian television host Vladimir Solovyev insulted the Italian prime minister during a one-minute segment, calling her a “certified idiot” and “fascist scum.”

He said in Russian, "Meloni is fascist scum who betrayed her voters, having campaigned on completely different slogans. Betrayal is her middle name: she also betrayed (U.S. President Donald) Trump, to whom she had previously sworn allegiance."

Following the “extremely serious and offensive” remarks about Meloni, Rome's foreign minister Antonio Tajani on Tuesday, April 21, announced that he has summoned the Russian ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to express formal protests against Solovyev's comments about the prime minister on Russian television.

Meloni also issued a fiery response to harsh criticism on social media and said that her only objective is “Italy’s interest.”

She wrote on Instagram, “By its very nature, a diligent regime propagandist cannot give lessons in either consistency or freedom. But these caricatures certainly won’t make us change course.”

“We, unlike others, have no strings, no masters, and take no orders. Our compass remains one and only: the interest of Italy. And we will continue to follow it with pride, much to the chagrin of propagandists far and wide,” she added.


Meloni, who is leading the right-wing government in Italy, has been a supporter of Ukraine. Her government has also sent military and civil aid to Kyiv since the Russian invasion.

She was also a close ally of President Donald Trump but pulled away after the US war with Iran. She also openly criticised him for attacking Pope Leo XIV.

It is worth noting that Meloni was the only European leader who went to Trump’s inauguration in 2025.

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