Cardi B moves past cheating drama, gives Stefon Diggs 'second chance' 

Cardi B is reportedly forgiven by her ex-beau, Stefon Diggs, after high-profile cheating drama!
A few days after reuniting with the footballer at a tender Mother’s Day event over the last weekend, the Drip hitmaker has now given her boyfriend a "second shot," per insider.
Us Weekly reported on Tuesday, May 12, that Cardi and Stefon are back on track and are “giving things another shot."
"She is giving him a second chance, but is not fully committing to him. They’ve been in closer contact lately. Things are no longer contentious," the tipster told the outlet.
Despite Stefon’s cheating on Cardi with another woman in February of this year, it has been "difficult" for the Punteria singer to part ways with him, and this is the reason behind their recent reunion at the NFL star’s wellness event in Washington, hosted by his Diggs Deep Foundation on Mother’s Day.
This update came months after Cardi addressed speculation about their split after rival BIA took a shot at Stefon’s sporting career.
At the time, she wrote on social media, "Can u name someone with more bms than receiving yards? I can! and I know that… ykwnvm."
For those unaware, the cheating drama between Cardi B and Stefon Diggs, who are also parents to their son, began in February of this year when a bombshell report that the athlete was involved with other women, including an ex-girlfriend.
However, the couple was romantically linked throughout 2025 and into 2026, with reports of them trying to reconcile despite the allegations.