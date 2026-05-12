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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor accused of kicking his dog 'in the head' in new book

The former prince allegedly left his dog whimpering, leading to a guest calling him out on his behaviour at Sandringham

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor accused of kicking his dog in the head in new book
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor accused of kicking his dog 'in the head' in new book

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has once again been hit with disturbing accusations in an updated new book.

As reported by Hello! magazine, an excerpt from an upcoming book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York by Andrew Lownie, published on May 21, claimed that the disgraced royal lashed out at one of his dogs during a gathering at Sandringham.

The first edition of Entitled was published in August 2025 as a joint biography of the ex-prince and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and in the new edition, Lownie penned that Andrew left his dog whimpering after kicking her in the head when she acted out during a pheasant shoot at Sandringham.

The author claims that the Labrador snatched a guest's sausage roll from his hand, which led to the terrorising move from Andrew.

Moreover, the guest, who was a friend of the Royal Family called out Andrew for his "disgusting" behaviour towards the "beautiful dog", to which the former Duke of York said, "[Expletive] off. It is none of your business, and I will do precisely what I want to MY dogs."

According to the author, several guests present agreed with the guest's remarks, and Prince Philip later approached him, supporting Andrew's scolding.

"That evening, Prince Philip came up to him and said, 'What you said to my son today was absolutely right, and Her Majesty and I fully agree with what you said. Andrew needs a good scolding from time to time,'" Lownie penned.

Notably, Andrew's mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, was a renowned dog lover and owned around dozens of corgis during her lifetime.

Following her death in September 2022, Andrew and Fergie inherited the Queen's last two surviving corgis, Muick and Sandy, whom they gifted to her as puppies.

Andrew reportedly retained the corgis after he was stripped of his royal titles and evicted from Royal Lodge in October 2025.

King Charles removed his brother's royal status and ordered him to leave his residence amid renewed scrutiny around his ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

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