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Crimson Desert new update breaks Mounts as Pearl Abyss confirms bug

Crimson Desert's developers confirmed the hotfix is currently under development, though the release date remains undisclosed

Crimson Desert new update breaks Mounts as Pearl Abyss confirms bug
Crimson Desert new update breaks Mounts as Pearl Abyss confirms bug

Pearl Abyss, developer of the upcoming action RPG Crimson Desert, has addressed a major issue in Crimson Desert, after the release of 1.04.00 update, which stopped players from summoning mounts.

Crimson Desert's official variant 1.04.00 patch notes promised highly requested features, including difficulty settings, UI overhauls, and new pets, but much to the dismay of players, the update completely broke the summoning system for dragons, mounts, and animals.

Shortly after players launched complaints, the developers confirmed the bug on X, mentioning that certain owned mounts failed to appear in the Quick Slot menu that prevents them from being summoned entirely.

They mentioned that the hotfix is currently under development, though the release date remains undisclosed.

Some players have discovered a temporary workaround by visiting in-game camps and restoring mounts at stables, though this solution remains inconvenient.

Several players found a temporary workaround by visiting in-game camps and restoring mounts at stables, though this solution is quite irritating.

Crimson Desert new update breaks Mounts as Pearl Abyss confirms bug

Moreover, the significant update has caused several technical issues as well. Multiple Linux users reported that the game failed to launch after the patch, crashing at startup.

Early reports revealed the problem is associated with a missing Direct3D 12 implementation in Proton, the compatibility layer used to run Windows games on Linux systems.

While Pearl Abyss has yet to officially acknowledge these crashes, the focus remains on fixing the mount bug.

So, until the release of updates, affected players may continue to face disruptions.

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