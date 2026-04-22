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Leon vs Club America: Thrilling 2-2 draw in Liga MX Clausura 2026

Leon and America battle to a 2-2 draw, keeping playoff hopes alive for the final week

Leon vs Club America: Thrilling 2-2 draw in Liga MX Clausura 2026
Leon vs Club America: Thrilling 2-2 draw in Liga MX Clausura 2026

The eyes of the Liga MX were on the Estadio Leon this Wednesday, April 22, as Club Leon hosted Club America in a high-stakes Matchday 16 clash.

In a game critical for securing a direct spot in the “Fiesta Grande,” the two giants fought to a gripping 2-2 draw.

The match lived up to the hype of the “Leon vs America” rivalry.

Leon FC took early control showing the form that saw them climb to 7th in the standings. However, the reigning power of Club America proved difficult to suppress.

Fans searching for donde mirar club leon contra club America tuned in via FOX One and ViX witness a back-and-forth tactical battle.

Leon and America battle to a 2-2 draw, keeping playoff hopes alive for the final week
Leon and America battle to a 2-2 draw, keeping playoff hopes alive for the final week

The intensity was felt on the pitch and the sidelines.

Reflecting on the importance of the result for the playoffs, coaches emphasised the slim margins noting that in matches like America vs Leon, “the goal is clear: win and secure a place in the Liguilla.”

Despite injuries to key players like Henry Martin, the “Aguilas” maintained their composure. As one commentator noted during the broadcast, “this draw keeps both teams in the hunt but the pressure for the final week is now monumental.”

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