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Splatoon Raiders set to launch on Nintendo Switch 2 on THIS date

Nintendo confirmed that latest amiibo figures themed around Splatoon Raiders are also currently under development

Splatoon Raiders set to launch on Nintendo Switch 2 on THIS date
Splatoon Raiders set to launch on Nintendo Switch 2 on THIS date

In an exciting update, Nintendo has officially announced that Splatoon Raiders, a new single-player spin-off of its famous shooter series, will release on the Nintendo Switch 2 on July 23, marking the first major entry since Splatoon 3 in 2022.

The forthcoming game retains the franchise’s signature ink-based gameplay and electrifying soundtrack but launches a campaign-style experience.

While primarily designed as a single-player game, Splatoon Raiders will also consist of limited co-op, enabling players to play with three other players.


Alongside the launch date, Nintendo also released a new trailer providing a glimpse at the game’s mechanics and setting.

The announcement assists strengthen an otherwise light 2026 lineup for the Switch 2, which currently includes games, including Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, Rhythm Heaven Groove, and Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave.

In addition to the game reveal, Nintendo confirmed that latest amiibo figures themed around Splatoon Raiders are also currently under development.

The recently announced set will include redesigned variants of fan-favourite characters Shiver, Big Man, and Frye.

Details on their in-game functionality have yet to be announced, though the figures will be sold together as a bundle.

The Splatoon series has consistently featured amiibo launches since its launch, with figures closely associated with gameplay features.

With Splatoon Raiders launching this summer, fans can expect more updates from Nintendo as the holiday season nears.

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