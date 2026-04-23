NFL Draft 2026: Start time, Round 1 order and top prospect news

The wait is finally over as the 2026 NFL Draft kicks off today, April 23, in Pittsburgh. The three-day event is set to transform the city’s North Shore into a football mecca.
Round 1 begins tonight at 8:00 PM ET, followed by Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday at 7:00 PM and the final rounds starting Saturday at noon.
Draft experts are buzzing with final predictions.
Daniel Jeremiah recently noted that Ohio State’s Arvell Reese is a “monster” prospect, while Peter Schrager expects the Raiders to go big, stating that Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza has “franchise QB traits.”
The Las Vegas Raiders currently hold the No. 1 overall pick followed by the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals.
Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love is the name to watch for history. Analysts believed he could be the first top-five running back since 2018.
One coach raved, “He’s like a superhero. He’s Superman” highlighting his potential to be a dual-threat weapon.
With the 2026 class being heavy on defensive talent and explosive playmakers, fans are glued to simulators and mock drafts as the clock officially starts on the future of the league.