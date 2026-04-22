Travis Kelce makes surprising career announcement ahead of 2026 NFL draft 

Travis Kelce continues to find new ways to expand his influence beyond the football field, and his latest announcement shows just how far his reach now extends.
Ahead of another season with the Kansas City Chiefs, Kelce revealed a major career development that has nothing to do with touchdowns or playoff runs, Athlon Sports reported.
Speaking alongside his brother, Jason Kelce, Kelce announced that their wildly popular podcast, New Heights, is heading to the stage.
The show will go live in Los Angeles at the Orpheum Theatre on June 15, marking a significant evolution for a podcast that has already reshaped the sports media landscape.
Kelce said, “We are going LIVE. We are taking the show on the road. ‘New Heights’ is live in LA. We are taking our talents to the West Coast.”
“The energy of a live show is unmatched, and we can’t wait to have some unforgettable moments with the fans, have a blast with some ‘friends of the show’ and get everyone fired up to cheer on Team USA,” he added.
Hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will get underway Thursday, June 11, with a pair of matches south of the border.
Since launching in 2022, New Heights has grown into one of the most recognizable sports podcasts in the world.
Hosted by the Kelce brothers, the show blends football insight with personal stories, humor, and a steady stream of high-profile guests.