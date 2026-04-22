Dodgers vs Giants: How to watch, Yamamoto stats, and Latest news

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants have reignited their legendary rivalry this week at Oracle Park. On Wednesday, April 22, 2026, the two teams faced off in a highly anticipated matchup.
Heading into the series, the Dodgers held a strong 16-6 record leading the league in home runs and batting average.
Meanwhile, the Giants, sitting at 9-13, looked to leverage their home-field advantage to climb the standings.
A major focus of the series has been Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who continues to be a force on the mound. In his recent dominant outing against the Mets, he struck out seven batters proving why he is a cornerstone of the Dodgers’ rotation.
Fans eager to catch the action can find the “Dodgers vs Giants Viewing Options” on SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA, or stream via Fubo and MLB.TV.
Currently, the atmosphere in San Francisco is electric. Analysts note that “the stadium builds energy” as these divisional foes battle for playoff seeding.
For those following the “giants game” live, the rivalry remains as intense as ever with every pitch carrying the weight of decades of history.