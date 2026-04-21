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David Beckham shares 'special memories' of Queen Elizabeth II on her centenary

David Beckham pays heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on 100th anniversary of her birth

David Beckham shares special memories of Queen Elizabeth on her centenary
David Beckham shares 'special memories' of Queen Elizabeth on her centenary

David Beckham paid a heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on her 100th birthday.

The legendary footballer who has close ties with the royal family shared some of his "special memories" with the late queen on her centenary.

Taking to his Instagram on Tuesday, April 21, the Inter Miami star shared Elizabeth II, who passed away in 2022, pictures in his story in remembrance of the queen who ruled the United Kingdom for over 70 years.

The former English footballer shared the late queen's snaps from different phases of her life and wrote, “Remembering Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022. Leading our country with grace and elegance.”

He also shared some golden memories from the time when the queen greeted Beckham at Buckingham Palace during the Queen's Young Leaders Awards ceremony in 2016 and 2018.

David Beckham shares special memories of Queen Elizabeth II on her centenary

The 50-year-old also shared the moment from the opening ceremony of the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester when Elizabeth II received the Jubilee Baton from six-year-old fundraiser Kirsty Howard, accompanied by Beckham.

The co-owner of Salford City F.C. also travelled back down memory lane to his meeting with the late Her Majesty in 2003 during a reception for the Football Association at Buckingham Palace when he was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his services to football.

Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September 2022 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, at the age of 96. She is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

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