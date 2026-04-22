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GTA VI reveals higher AI traffic and next-gen Physics, fans say

Rockstar Games has scheduled to release Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI in November, following a long break

GTA VI reveals higher AI traffic and next-gen Physics, fans say
GTA VI reveals higher AI traffic and next-gen Physics, fans say 

Rockstar Games has scheduled to release Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI on November 19, following a 500-day wait between trailers and several setbacks.

The developer is building directly upon the technical benchmarks established by Red Dead Redemption 2.

Moreover, players will explore a map projected to be nearly twice the size of GTA V.

Rockstar Games is pushing technical boundaries with Grand Theft Auto VI, as fans unleash new details regarding the cutting-edge AI traffic systems and next-generation physics.

Fans assessing pre-release footage have spotted major AI traffic upgrades. Unlike previous games, NPC drivers appear more dynamic, with bikers overtaking vehicles using oncoming lanes and adjusting their positioning for better visibility.

These behaviours may be powered by the latest systems that enable AI to react to real-time environmental data, though some believe they could be scripted moments.

Moreover, the game comes with major physics enhancements. Water reacts realistically, with boats generating detailed wakes and ripples, while smaller details, like liquid movement inside bottles.

Improved ray-traced reflections are visible across vehicles and character accessories.

GTA 6’s story comes after a dual-protagonist setup inspired by a Bonnie-and-Clyde dynamic, featuring Jason and Lucia navigating a dense, interactive world.

With excellent gameplay, diverse wildlife, and a reset GTA Online economy, Rockstar aims to deliver a fresh, next-gen open-world experience.

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