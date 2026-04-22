News
News

Hulk Hogan documentary reveals fentanyl abuse, suicide thoughts after divorce

Hulk Hogan’s final interview before death exposes ‘rock bottom’ moment of his life

Hulk Hogan documentary reveals fentanyl abuse, suicide thoughts after divorce
Hulk Hogan documentary reveals fentanyl abuse, suicide thoughts after divorce

The new Netflix documentary Hulk Hogan: Real American revisits the life of one of wrestling’s biggest icons, shedding light on a painful and deeply personal chapter that unfolded behind the spotlight.

The four-part series captures Hogan’s final interview before his death in July 2025 at the age of 71, offering an unfiltered look at his struggles during the collapse of his marriage to Linda Hogan, Open The Mag reported.

Married in 1983, Hogan and Linda spent 26 years together and raised two children, Brooke and Nick.

Their family life became widely known through the reality show Hogan Knows Best, which Hogan had hoped would strengthen their bond. Instead, it exposed cracks that would eventually lead to a bitter and very public divorce in 2009.

The documentary does not shy away from Hogan’s darkest moments. Speaking candidly, he recalled how the emotional turmoil spiralled into substance abuse and despair.

"I went home and I started drinking and you know started eating pills, and I just went down this rabbit hole for a couple days and the next thing I know, I'm sitting in front of my bathroom with a gun in my mouth and not knowing what I was doing," he said.

The confession stands as one of the most haunting revelations in the series, underscoring just how far the wrestling legend had fallen during that period.

Leon vs Club America: Thrilling 2-2 draw in Liga MX Clausura 2026
Leon vs Club America: Thrilling 2-2 draw in Liga MX Clausura 2026
Dodgers vs Giants: How to watch, Yamamoto stats, and Latest news
Dodgers vs Giants: How to watch, Yamamoto stats, and Latest news
Billy Donovan steps away as head coach of Chicago Bulls after 6 seasons
Billy Donovan steps away as head coach of Chicago Bulls after 6 seasons
Splatoon Raiders set to launch on Nintendo Switch 2 on THIS date
Splatoon Raiders set to launch on Nintendo Switch 2 on THIS date
David Beckham shares 'special memories' of Queen Elizabeth II on her centenary
David Beckham shares 'special memories' of Queen Elizabeth II on her centenary
Karren Brady steps down as West Ham Vice-Chair after 16 years
Karren Brady steps down as West Ham Vice-Chair after 16 years
NBA Awards 2026: MVP finalists revealed and full announcement schedule
NBA Awards 2026: MVP finalists revealed and full announcement schedule
Timberwolves vs Nuggets: Denver takes 2-0 series lead into Game 3
Timberwolves vs Nuggets: Denver takes 2-0 series lead into Game 3
John Korir shatters Boston marathon course record to defend title
John Korir shatters Boston marathon course record to defend title
Jack Draper faces French Open fitness race as knee injury worries deepen
Jack Draper faces French Open fitness race as knee injury worries deepen
A.J. Brown to Patriots: Why a Blockbuster trade is ‘likely’ after June 1
A.J. Brown to Patriots: Why a Blockbuster trade is ‘likely’ after June 1
Roman Reigns dethrones CM Punk to win World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 42
Roman Reigns dethrones CM Punk to win World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 42

Popular News

Meta faces criticism as workers protest new keystroke and activity tracking software

Meta faces criticism as workers protest new keystroke and activity tracking software

3 minutes ago
'Heartstopper Forever': Netflix unveiled film release date on special day

'Heartstopper Forever': Netflix unveiled film release date on special day
23 minutes ago
Niall Horan shows up for Louis Tomlinson amid alleged Zayn Malik feud

Niall Horan shows up for Louis Tomlinson amid alleged Zayn Malik feud

an hour ago