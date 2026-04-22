Hulk Hogan documentary reveals fentanyl abuse, suicide thoughts after divorce

The new Netflix documentary Hulk Hogan: Real American revisits the life of one of wrestling’s biggest icons, shedding light on a painful and deeply personal chapter that unfolded behind the spotlight.
The four-part series captures Hogan’s final interview before his death in July 2025 at the age of 71, offering an unfiltered look at his struggles during the collapse of his marriage to Linda Hogan, Open The Mag reported.
Married in 1983, Hogan and Linda spent 26 years together and raised two children, Brooke and Nick.
Their family life became widely known through the reality show Hogan Knows Best, which Hogan had hoped would strengthen their bond. Instead, it exposed cracks that would eventually lead to a bitter and very public divorce in 2009.
The documentary does not shy away from Hogan’s darkest moments. Speaking candidly, he recalled how the emotional turmoil spiralled into substance abuse and despair.
"I went home and I started drinking and you know started eating pills, and I just went down this rabbit hole for a couple days and the next thing I know, I'm sitting in front of my bathroom with a gun in my mouth and not knowing what I was doing," he said.
The confession stands as one of the most haunting revelations in the series, underscoring just how far the wrestling legend had fallen during that period.