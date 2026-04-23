Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Remake ‘Resynced’ announced with exciting upgrades

In an exciting update, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag has received a full remake titled Black Flag Resynced, introducing cutting-edge graphics and exciting gameplay to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
Developed using the latest Anvil engine, the remake improves the Caribbean world with high-resolution texture, enhanced environmental detail, and modern lighting.
The latest dynamic weather system and upgraded ray-traced global illumination (RTGI) add realism both on land and at sea.
Moreover, gameplay has been refined. Battle now entails faster combos, a perfect parry system and smoother takedown chaining.
With this update, movement has become more fluid, with advanced mechanics such as side effects and free jumps while stealth missions are more forgiving, enabling players to recover from mistakes rather than failing instantly.
Naval combat has been expanded with alternate fire upgrades for ship weapons, along with new officer abilities and quests.
Additionally, players will enjoy extra sea shanties and fresh music contributions.
Compatibility
On PC, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced supports DLSS 4.5, FSR 4, and XeSS 3, alongside HDR and ultrawide displays.
Though players will be required to have high-end specs in PC for 4K gameplay, including powerful CPUs and GPUs.
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced release date
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is scheduled to release on July 9, 2026, aiming to deliver a modernized experience.