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Tom Brady issues ‘brutal warning’ to top pick Mendoza before 2026 NFL draft

Raiders’ Tom Brady warns projected No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza ahead of 2026 NFL draft

Tom Brady issues ‘brutal warning’ to top pick Mendoza before 2026 NFL draft
Tom Brady issues ‘brutal warning’ to top pick Mendoza before 2026 NFL draft

Tom Brady has issued a brutal warning to projected No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Former Indiana Hoosiers star and Heisman Trophy winner Mendoza is widely expected to be selected by Brady's Las Vegas Raiders at Thursday night's event, Daily Mail reported.

However, ahead of Draft night, Mendoza has since revealed that Brady provided him with an ominous warning, should the quarterback end up at Allegiant Stadium.

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Mendoza recalled his meeting with Brady and their conversation about a potential future in Las Vegas.

The former Indiana star revealed, “I met him in the official 30 visit at the Raiders. He gave me the message that he's going to push me, and he's not going to be all lovey-dovey." 

"And that if the Raiders draft me, he is going to be a mentor and wants to pour into whatever quarterback the Raiders have - whether it's me or whether they draft somebody else," he added.

Tom Brady issues ‘brutal warning’ to top pick Mendoza before 2026 NFL draft

If the Raiders, who are part-owned by Brady, do draft the 22-year-old Mendoza, he will almost certainly start the season behind Kirk Cousins, who was recently recruited by the organization after an ill-fated spell with the Atlanta Falcons.

They have also added Aidan O'Connell to their quarterback room and moved Geno Smith on in a trade with the New York Jets.

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