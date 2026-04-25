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Prince Harry finally reacts to ongoing debate over his royal status

Prince Harry stepped forward to defend his royal identity amid 'not a working royal' debate

Prince Harry finally reacts to ongoing debate over his royal status
Prince Harry finally reacts to ongoing debate over his royal status

Prince Harry has pushed back against the “not a working royal” label, insisting he will “always be part of the Royal Family” despite stepping back from official duties.

Speaking to ITV during his Ukraine trip on April 24, the Duke of Sussex was asked if he accepted being called a “non-working royal.”

"No. I will always be part of the royal family," Harry replied.

“I am here working doing the things that I was born to do," he continued.

The estranged royal mentioned, “And, you know, I enjoy doing it. I enjoy coming to do these trips and supporting that I've ever before, the friends that I've made, and hopefully, bringing attention to issues that, for one reason or another, drop out of the news because something else has popped up."

Prince Harry made the remarks after joining HALO Trust near Bucha to observe digital de-mining technology, echoing his mother Princess Diana’s landmark 1997 visit to an active minefield in Angola that raised global awareness of landmine dangers.

In January 2020, the couple announced plans to “carve out a progressive new role” within the royal family while splitting time between the UK and North America.

Prince Harry finally reacts to ongoing debate over his royal status

To note, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed that they were stepping back as senior royals to pursue financial independence and a life in the U.S., later settling in California in 2021 to focus on private ventures and philanthropy.

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