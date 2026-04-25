Demi Lovato performs surprise duet with Jutes at New York City show: Watch  

Demi Lovato and her husband, Jutes, recalled their wedding day memories in the best way possible!
The voice behind the infamous song, Let It Go, has performed a special duet, Iris, originally released by the rock band, Goo Goo Dolls, alongside her partner at her New York City It's Not That Deep Tour stop.
On Friday, April 24, Demi and Jutes stunned fans with a special performance, which was performed by the popular rock band at the May 2025 wedding.
In the viral clips, the Heart Attack singer, 33, is singing a song with infectious energy with her husband and the audience joining in on the sweet moment.
For those unfamiliar, Iris was also performed by the rock band, Goo Goo Dolls, at the couple's summer wedding, which took place in May last year in California.
The song holds a special place in Demi Lovato and Jutes’ lives as the singer previously shared her love for the song, which she always wanted to have as part of her wedding.
In an old interview, the musician said, "I would love the Goo Goo Dolls to be able to perform 'Iris' at my wedding as a first dance."