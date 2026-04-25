News
News

Demi Lovato performs surprise duet with Jutes at New York City show: Watch

Jutes and Demi Lovato stun fans at singer's New York City It's Not That Deep Tour stop on Friday

Demi Lovato performs surprise duet with Jutes at New York City show: Watch
Demi Lovato performs surprise duet with Jutes at New York City show: Watch  

Demi Lovato and her husband, Jutes, recalled their wedding day memories in the best way possible!

The voice behind the infamous song, Let It Go, has performed a special duet, Iris, originally released by the rock band, Goo Goo Dolls, alongside her partner at her New York City It's Not That Deep Tour stop.

On Friday, April 24, Demi and Jutes stunned fans with a special performance, which was performed by the popular rock band at the May 2025 wedding.

In the viral clips, the Heart Attack singer, 33, is singing a song with infectious energy with her husband and the audience joining in on the sweet moment.

For those unfamiliar, Iris was also performed by the rock band, Goo Goo Dolls, at the couple's summer wedding, which took place in May last year in California.

The song holds a special place in Demi Lovato and Jutes’ lives as the singer previously shared her love for the song, which she always wanted to have as part of her wedding.

In an old interview, the musician said, "I would love the Goo Goo Dolls to be able to perform 'Iris' at my wedding as a first dance."  

Cher’s conservatorship plea takes new turn as court finds shocking details
Cher’s conservatorship plea takes new turn as court finds shocking details
Noah Kahan celebrates new album release with moving note: ‘'Beyond belief'
Noah Kahan celebrates new album release with moving note: ‘'Beyond belief'
Kim Kardashian speaks out after Ray J lawsuit is dismissed by court
Kim Kardashian speaks out after Ray J lawsuit is dismissed by court
Michael Jackson faces renewed allegations as siblings speak out on 'soldiers' claim
Michael Jackson faces renewed allegations as siblings speak out on 'soldiers' claim
Inside Justin Bieber’s family time as he shares sweet moments with son Jack Blues
Inside Justin Bieber’s family time as he shares sweet moments with son Jack Blues
Helena Bonham Carter quits 'The White Lotus' S4 as role recast in major shake-up
Helena Bonham Carter quits 'The White Lotus' S4 as role recast in major shake-up
Jennifer Aniston serves looks on stylish arrival at ‘The Morning Show’ S5 set
Jennifer Aniston serves looks on stylish arrival at ‘The Morning Show’ S5 set
Rob Reiner’s son speaks out after parents’ deaths and brother’s murder charges
Rob Reiner’s son speaks out after parents’ deaths and brother’s murder charges
Rihanna stuns Mumbai in olive green fit as she promotes her new venture
Rihanna stuns Mumbai in olive green fit as she promotes her new venture
Bravo launches investigation for leaked 'Summer House' reunion footage
Bravo launches investigation for leaked 'Summer House' reunion footage
Jada Pinkett Smith makes bold demand after big win in Will Smith ex-pal lawsuit
Jada Pinkett Smith makes bold demand after big win in Will Smith ex-pal lawsuit
Victoria Beckham marks new milestone as Brooklyn and Nicola remain absent
Victoria Beckham marks new milestone as Brooklyn and Nicola remain absent

Popular News

Tehran Airport reopens for international flights as Trump issues settlement warning

Tehran Airport reopens for international flights as Trump issues settlement warning
4 minutes ago
Trump sanctions China’s Hengli Refinery over Iranian oil imports

Trump sanctions China’s Hengli Refinery over Iranian oil imports
an hour ago
Sun Express flight to Edinburgh declares mid-air emergency over the North Sea

Sun Express flight to Edinburgh declares mid-air emergency over the North Sea
2 hours ago