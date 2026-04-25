Akshay Kumar: First arrest made in cyber harassment case involving star's daughter 

Authorities have made the first arrest in the case involving Akshay Kumar's daughter, who was asked to send nudes during an online gaming session.
In October last year, while speaking as part of cyber crime awareness at the State Police Headquarters in Mumbai, Akshay shared the disturbing experience involving his 13-year-old daughter publicly.
He revealed that his daughter was playing an online game with someone when the other person started enquiring her about where she's from, adding, "Everything seemed normal, and the other user even complimented her gaming."
The actor added, "Then, she received a message asking her to confirm her sex. When she confirmed that she is a female, the person asked for her nude pictures. She turned it off and told about it to my wife (Twinkle Khanna). I am grateful that she did so because this is how such things start."
While Akshay only shared the incident to raise awareness, the Cyber Cell launched an investigation into the incident.
Through technical analysis and digital tracking, the accused was identified and arrested and is being interrogated to ascertain whether he was engaged in similar misconduct with children in the past.
Moreover, in the October event, Akshay Kumar also made an appeal to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that weekly classes should be held in schools to raise awareness about cybercrimes.
"You all know that this crime is becoming bigger than street crime. It is very important to stop this crime," the actor noted.
Akshay Kumar's clip was played at a recent session organised at a Mumbai college to raise cyber awareness.
The session alerted students about the dangers of the digital world and made them aware of safe digital practices.