News
News

Kim Kardashian speaks out after Ray J lawsuit is dismissed by court

The American rapper and the Skims founder have been embroiled in legal dispute since October last year

Kim Kardashian speaks out after Ray J lawsuit is dismissed by court
Kim Kardashian speaks out after Ray J lawsuit is dismissed by court 

Kim Kardashian has shared her first statement after Ray J’s bombshell lawsuit takes a shocking turn.

The Skims founder, who has been embroiled in an ongoing legal war with American singer and rapper since October last year, turned to her Instagram account on Friday, to share a rare glimpse into her recent visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

"Today, I honour the memory of the 1.5 million Armenians who were killed in the Armenian Genocide,” Kim began her sombre statement.

She further paid a heartfelt tribute to the Armenian community and revealed how her life was shaped after visiting the country alongside her kids and her eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

"I pray for the Armenian community today, and for all of those around the world who are suffering - that their lives are protected, their voices are heard, and their pain is not ignored," the mom of four added.

Kim Kardashian released the heartfelt message shortly after a judge ruled that Ray J’s countersuit involving the makeup mogul and her mother, Kris Jenner, has now been sent to arbitration. 

For those unaware, arbitration is a legal method to resolve high-profile cases privately, involving a neutral third party (arbitrator) who makes a final decision outside of court.

On Friday, April 24 the judge agreed with Kim and Kris that the parties signed a contract to take disputes over that agreement, and so that is where they will handle this disagreement. 

It is pertinent to note that Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner were accused by Ray J of violating a settlement agreement by airing the alleged tape featuring the businesswoman on their infamous reality television show, The Kardashians.

So far, neither Ray J, who dated the All's Fair star for three years, has responded to the court's recent ruling. 

Michael Jackson faces renewed allegations as siblings speak out on 'soldiers' claim
Michael Jackson faces renewed allegations as siblings speak out on 'soldiers' claim
Inside Justin Bieber’s family time as he shares sweet moments with son Jack Blues
Inside Justin Bieber’s family time as he shares sweet moments with son Jack Blues
Helena Bonham Carter quits 'The White Lotus' S4 as role recast in major shake-up
Helena Bonham Carter quits 'The White Lotus' S4 as role recast in major shake-up
Jennifer Aniston serves looks on stylish arrival at ‘The Morning Show’ S5 set
Jennifer Aniston serves looks on stylish arrival at ‘The Morning Show’ S5 set
Rob Reiner’s son speaks out after parents’ deaths and brother’s murder charges
Rob Reiner’s son speaks out after parents’ deaths and brother’s murder charges
Rihanna stuns Mumbai in olive green fit as she promotes her new venture
Rihanna stuns Mumbai in olive green fit as she promotes her new venture
Bravo launches investigation for leaked 'Summer House' reunion footage
Bravo launches investigation for leaked 'Summer House' reunion footage
Jada Pinkett Smith makes bold demand after big win in Will Smith ex-pal lawsuit
Jada Pinkett Smith makes bold demand after big win in Will Smith ex-pal lawsuit
Victoria Beckham marks new milestone as Brooklyn and Nicola remain absent
Victoria Beckham marks new milestone as Brooklyn and Nicola remain absent
Kehlani earns fans' love as she debuts self-titled album on her 31st birthday
Kehlani earns fans' love as she debuts self-titled album on her 31st birthday
Justin Bieber ignores Billie Eilish's heartfelt move after emotional Coachella 2026 reunion
Justin Bieber ignores Billie Eilish's heartfelt move after emotional Coachella 2026 reunion
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco split? Shocking truth behind divorce rumors unveiled
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco split? Shocking truth behind divorce rumors unveiled

Popular News

Southern Co-op faces administration: Chain warns of ‘no solvent alternative’

Southern Co-op faces administration: Chain warns of ‘no solvent alternative’
53 minutes ago
Sun blasts Earth with Twin X-class flares, major radio blackouts reported

Sun blasts Earth with Twin X-class flares, major radio blackouts reported
an hour ago
Kevin Durant injury update: Rockets star misses Game 3 vs Lakers with ankle sprain

Kevin Durant injury update: Rockets star misses Game 3 vs Lakers with ankle sprain
3 hours ago