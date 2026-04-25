Kim Kardashian speaks out after Ray J lawsuit is dismissed by court 

Kim Kardashian has shared her first statement after Ray J’s bombshell lawsuit takes a shocking turn.
The Skims founder, who has been embroiled in an ongoing legal war with American singer and rapper since October last year, turned to her Instagram account on Friday, to share a rare glimpse into her recent visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial.
"Today, I honour the memory of the 1.5 million Armenians who were killed in the Armenian Genocide,” Kim began her sombre statement.
She further paid a heartfelt tribute to the Armenian community and revealed how her life was shaped after visiting the country alongside her kids and her eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian.
"I pray for the Armenian community today, and for all of those around the world who are suffering - that their lives are protected, their voices are heard, and their pain is not ignored," the mom of four added.
Kim Kardashian released the heartfelt message shortly after a judge ruled that Ray J’s countersuit involving the makeup mogul and her mother, Kris Jenner, has now been sent to arbitration.
For those unaware, arbitration is a legal method to resolve high-profile cases privately, involving a neutral third party (arbitrator) who makes a final decision outside of court.
On Friday, April 24 the judge agreed with Kim and Kris that the parties signed a contract to take disputes over that agreement, and so that is where they will handle this disagreement.
It is pertinent to note that Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner were accused by Ray J of violating a settlement agreement by airing the alleged tape featuring the businesswoman on their infamous reality television show, The Kardashians.
So far, neither Ray J, who dated the All's Fair star for three years, has responded to the court's recent ruling.