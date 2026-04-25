D4vd hit with blow as legal expert highlights damning evidence

D4vd has been dealt a fresh setback after a legal expert pointed to what they described as damning, unchangeable evidence, arguing that even the strongest defense cannot alter the facts of the case.
In a video shared on X (former Twitter), a legal expert Bruce Rivers shared that the D4vd case was started “in a hole” despite strong defense.
The expert said, “He's got top notch legal representation, but they're starting out in a hole. I don't care how fucking great your lawyer is. I don't care how beautiful your lawyer is.
He added, “I don't care how expensive your lawyer is. Lawyers can't change the facts of a case. They just can't.”
Rivers mentioned, “So how, how are you going to get those body parts back together and make them not dismembered? It's not going to happen. How do you get those body parts out of a fucking bag and, you know, you know, it's not going to happen. How do you get those body parts that are in a bag out of a fucking trunk? It ain't going to happen.”
He noted, “Those fat. And how do you get those body parts that were in a bag, in a trunk that are in his fucking Tesla? How are you going to, how are you going to change that? No lawyer is going to change that.”
Notably, this remarks came after D44vd was charged in April 2026 with first-degree murder with special circumstances regarding the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.