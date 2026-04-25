Inside Justin Bieber’s family time as he shares sweet moments with son Jack Blues

Justin Bieber shared a glimpse of family life, posting sweet photos of a rare outing with his son Jack Blues.
The Peaches singer turned to Instagram account on Friday to share a series of photos from a fishing outing with his 1-year-old son, Jack Blues Bieber.
In the uncaptioned post, Bieber is seen in a lake surrounded by greenery, cradling his blue-clad son, who appears fascinated by the water, with his face kept out of view.
Notably, Bieber shared a post after a whirlwind few weeks of his and Hailey Bieber, who were spotted at Coachella with their little one.
The Baby singer took the stage as a headliner across both weekends, while the model hosted a Rhode activation following their joint launch of hydrocolloid pimple stickers.
The couple appeared to include their son, with Hailey sharing a family photo from Bieber’s rehearsals on April 13, wearing the same outfit seen in a video of her dancing during his performance.
Hailey also attended Bieber’s April 11 set, blowing him a kiss during Everything Hallelujah, as he also gave a shoutout to their son Jack in the lyrics.
To note, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, who wed in 2018, reaffirmed their vows in Hawaii in May 2024 and announced their pregnancy; their son Jack Blues was born on August 23, 2024.