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Noah Cyrus surprises fans with Billy Ray Cyrus duet at Stagecoach festival

The 'Make Me' singer brought out her dad for a surprise performance of 'On Our Way Along' at Stagecoach

  • By Web Desk
Noah Cyrus surprises fans with Billy Ray Cyrus duet at Stagecoach festival
Noah Cyrus surprises fans with Billy Ray Cyrus duet at Stagecoach festival

Noah Cyrus surprised fans by bringing out her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, to perform a new song together during her set at the Stagecoach Festival, marking a special onstage collaboration.

On April 25, the Make Me singer brought out her dad for a surprise performance of On Our Way Along at Stagecoach, closing her set with brother Braison Cyrus joining them.

While conversing with PEOPLE after the performance, Billy Ray described performing with Noah and Braison as an “incredible moment.”

"This was just an amazing day and I'll cherish this forever," Billy Ray exclusively told the outlet, adding, "It was really special."

Noah Cyrus surprises fans with Billy Ray Cyrus duet at Stagecoach festival

Notably, Billy Ray and Noah released On Our Way Along earlier this month.

Her brother Braison Cyrus also co-wrote and co-produced the track, and the pair later performed it together on The Kelly Clarkson Show shortly after its release.

Billy Ray described itas a “celebration of all things music and family” that was “made from the heart for the heart” in a press release.

"I'm really proud to be teaming up with my dad and my brother Braison (our producer) for this song,” Noah said in a statement in the same press release.

She added, "Braison's produced a beautiful album and I'm happy to be just a small part of it and our father's legacy."

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