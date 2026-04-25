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Noah Kahan celebrates new album release with moving note: ‘'Beyond belief'

The gen z beloved surprises fans with the launch of his fourth studio album, 'The Great Divide' over the weekend

Noah Kahan celebrates new album release with moving note: ‘Beyond belief
Noah Kahan celebrates new album release with moving note: ‘'Beyond belief' 

Noah Kahan is beyond "grateful" after the release of his fourth studio album, The Great Divide. 

The infamous American singer is once again making waves among his Gen-Z listeners with the launch of his highly anticipated musical collection on Friday, April 24. 

Noah also surprised his fans by dropping an extended version of his new album titled The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs. 

Shortly after the release, the Northern Attitude crooner turned to his Instagram account to scribble a heartfelt note on the overwhelming response to the new release. 

In the self-recorded video clip, Noah heard saying, "I told you there was gonna be more music, and now you have it, the last of the bugs is out."

"It has four songs that are some of my favourites on the record you guys waited for years for me to put new music out, and so I wanted you to have as much as possible," the 29-year-old musician added.

In his Instagram stories, he continued, "Gratitude beyond belief, complete shock and paralysing gratitude, thank you for every second of this."

P.C. Noah Kahan/Instagram Stories
P.C. Noah Kahan/Instagram Stories 

The Great Divide marked his musical comeback after four years since he last released his third studio album, Stick Season, in October 2022.  

Notably, the extended album featured new renditions, including Lighthouse, Staying Still, A Few of Our Own, and Orbiter.  

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