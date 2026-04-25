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Cher’s conservatorship plea takes new turn as court finds shocking details

Cher first filed for a temporary conservatorship in December 2023, initially naming herself

Cher’s conservatorship plea takes new turn as court finds shocking details
Cher’s conservatorship plea takes new turn as court finds shocking details

A court has denied Cher’s bid for conservatorship of her son Elijah Blue Allman, who has reportedly checked into a treatment facility amid ongoing personal struggles.

A Los Angeles judge on April 24 denied the Mask star’s request to appoint a conservator for her son the Cruella singer, citing no “sufficient urgency,” though the ruling allows her to refile.

Allman attended the hearing via video from a psychiatric hospital, where he is reportedly being held to restore competency while facing multiple criminal charges in New Hampshire.

The court said that due to his current hospital stay and legal issues, it is unlikely he will access his inheritance from Gregg Allman’s trust, which is scheduled for distribution on May 1.

"These distributions have been happening for years, as I understand it," the judge said.

The judger further noted, "So the fact that a petition was filed two weeks before the next distribution when that schedule has been known for a very long time doesn't necessarily qualify in my mind as an emergency."

Cher’s conservatorship plea takes new turn as court finds shocking details

"A lot of people don't show up to court and get a default judgment and don't need a conservatorship," the judge stated, adding, "I am going to deny the temporary conservatorship without prejudice."

Notably, Cher alleged in court documents that any inheritance funds given to Elijah Blue Allman are immediately misused for drugs.

She said she understands concerns about Allman’s behavior but doesn’t believe they show he lacks capacity or justify a conservatorship.

Cher first filed for a temporary conservatorship in December 2023, initially naming herself, and later requested fiduciary Jason Rubin instead.

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