News
News

Jannik Sinner reveals true feeling after rival Carlos Alcaraz French Open pullout

Carlos Alcaraz beats Jannik Sinner in the longest French Open final ever in 2025

Jannik Sinner reveals true feeling after rival Carlos Alcaraz French Open pullout
Jannik Sinner reveals true feeling after rival Carlos Alcaraz French Open pullout 

Jannik Sinner shared his honest reaction to Carlos Alcaraz’s withdrawal from the French Open.

According to Independent, Sinner described Alcaraz’s absence from the French Open as “painful and very sad.”

The world No 1 found out about his rival’s withdrawal due to a wrist injury after battling to a 6-7 (6) 6-1 6-4 victory over Benjamin Bonzi in the second round of the Madrid Open.

Sinner and Alcaraz played one of the great grand slam finals at Roland Garros last year, with the Spaniard saving match points in a five-set thriller, while they also fought for the trophies at Wimbledon and the US Open.

The Italian said, “Tennis needs Carlos. Tennis is a much better sport when he’s around. But being young, going through difficult moments, it can happen. I do believe he’s going to come back stronger than before. But injuries are always tough, especially a wrist.”

“There’s certain areas of our body what are very sensitive. The wrist, we saw with also other players in the past that they can complicate our life. So I hope he’s going to come back and he will not have any further injuries,” he added.


Sinner who won his first Masters title on clay with victory over Alcaraz in the final in Monte Carlo two weeks ago will now be the hot favourite to complete his career grand slam in Paris. 

Final Fantasy XIV 8.0 ‘Evercold’ brings exciting updates, free trial, more
Final Fantasy XIV 8.0 ‘Evercold’ brings exciting updates, free trial, more
Kevin Durant injury update: Rockets star misses Game 3 vs Lakers with ankle sprain
Kevin Durant injury update: Rockets star misses Game 3 vs Lakers with ankle sprain
WWE releases 2026: Full list of superstars cut after WrestleMania 42
WWE releases 2026: Full list of superstars cut after WrestleMania 42
Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of French Open, Italian Open due to wrist injury
Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of French Open, Italian Open due to wrist injury
Gianluca Prestianni facing six-match ban for 'homophobic conduct'
Gianluca Prestianni facing six-match ban for 'homophobic conduct'
Turkish Grand Prix to return to F1 calendar from 2027 in major comeback
Turkish Grand Prix to return to F1 calendar from 2027 in major comeback
Eagles steal Makai Lemon from Steelers: Inside the bold NFL Draft Day heist
Eagles steal Makai Lemon from Steelers: Inside the bold NFL Draft Day heist
Tom Brady issues ‘brutal warning’ to top pick Mendoza before 2026 NFL draft
Tom Brady issues ‘brutal warning’ to top pick Mendoza before 2026 NFL draft
Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Remake ‘Resynced’ announced with exciting upgrades
Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Remake ‘Resynced’ announced with exciting upgrades
Crimson Desert new update breaks Mounts as Pearl Abyss confirms bug
Crimson Desert new update breaks Mounts as Pearl Abyss confirms bug
Mike Vrabel issues statement on Dianna Russini scandal ahead of NFL draft
Mike Vrabel issues statement on Dianna Russini scandal ahead of NFL draft
Michael Beasley claims ‘Cookie-Gate’ led to LeBron James leaving Miami Heat
Michael Beasley claims ‘Cookie-Gate’ led to LeBron James leaving Miami Heat

Popular News

Anime Card Clash codes of April 2026 to unlock advanced capabilities

Anime Card Clash codes of April 2026 to unlock advanced capabilities
3 minutes ago
Ernie Dosio: US big-game hunter dies at 75 after elephant attack in Africa

Ernie Dosio: US big-game hunter dies at 75 after elephant attack in Africa
an hour ago
X introduces standalone app XChat for iOS users: Details inside

X introduces standalone app XChat for iOS users: Details inside

52 minutes ago