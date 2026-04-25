Jannik Sinner reveals true feeling after rival Carlos Alcaraz French Open pullout 

Jannik Sinner shared his honest reaction to Carlos Alcaraz’s withdrawal from the French Open.
According to Independent, Sinner described Alcaraz’s absence from the French Open as “painful and very sad.”
The world No 1 found out about his rival’s withdrawal due to a wrist injury after battling to a 6-7 (6) 6-1 6-4 victory over Benjamin Bonzi in the second round of the Madrid Open.
Sinner and Alcaraz played one of the great grand slam finals at Roland Garros last year, with the Spaniard saving match points in a five-set thriller, while they also fought for the trophies at Wimbledon and the US Open.
The Italian said, “Tennis needs Carlos. Tennis is a much better sport when he’s around. But being young, going through difficult moments, it can happen. I do believe he’s going to come back stronger than before. But injuries are always tough, especially a wrist.”
“There’s certain areas of our body what are very sensitive. The wrist, we saw with also other players in the past that they can complicate our life. So I hope he’s going to come back and he will not have any further injuries,” he added.
Sinner who won his first Masters title on clay with victory over Alcaraz in the final in Monte Carlo two weeks ago will now be the hot favourite to complete his career grand slam in Paris.