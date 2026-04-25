WWE releases 2026: Full list of superstars cut after WrestleMania 42

In a startling post-WrestleMania 42 sweep, WWE has released several high-profile superstars effectively dissolving the Wyatt Sicks faction.
On April 24, 2026, news broke that Bo Dallas (Uncle Howdy), Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy and Erick Rowan were all let go.
Nikki Cross took to social media to bid a bittersweet farewell stating, “Goodbye and thank you, WWE. I’m really excited for whatever my next chapter will hold.”
The cuts did not stop with the supernatural stable. Shockwaves hit the women’s division as Kairi Sane, Zelina Vega and Zoey Stark were also released.
Stark, who had recently recovered from injury shared her gratitude online: “Thank you WWE, you made a young girl’s dream come true.”
Meanwhile, the tag team division saw the exit of Alba Fyre and the Motor City Machine Guns.
Adding to the list of departures, Aleister Black and NXT fan-favourite Andre Chase were confirmed as free agents.
An emotional Chase addressed his “students” in a video noting that “the chapter is closed on my WWE career but my chapter is not closed on professional wrestling.”
These sweeping WWE cuts mark one of the most significant roster overhauls in recent years.