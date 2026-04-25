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Kevin Durant injury update: Rockets star misses Game 3 vs Lakers with ankle sprain

Kevin Durant sidelined by ankle sprain as Rockets fall 0-3

Kevin Durant injury update: Rockets star misses Game 3 vs Lakers with ankle sprain
Kevin Durant injury update: Rockets star misses Game 3 vs Lakers with ankle sprain

The Houston Rockets face a daunting path forward after superstar Kevin Durant was sidelined for Friday’s critical Game 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Already trailing 2-0 in the first-round series, the Rockets suffered a heartbreaking 106-103 loss without their leading scorer leaving them in a nearly impossible 0-3 hole.

Durant is currently battling a left ankle sprain sustained during the fourth quarter of Game 2. While he finished that contest, the injury worsened overnight.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka explained the situation before tip-off, noting that Durant was injured while chasing a play but stayed in due to the heat of the moment. Udoka stated:

“Just played the remainder of the game and obviously adrenaline and was still loose. But afterwards swelled up, some tenderness and got worse over the next day or so.”


Despite being a game-time decision, Durant was unable to suit up. Earlier in the day, Udoka mentioned that the star was “a little bit ginger” during shootaround.

This marks Durant’s second-missed game of the series, as he also sat out the opener with a bruised knee.

Houston now must win four straight games to keep their season alive.

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