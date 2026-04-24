Gianluca Prestianni facing six-match ban for 'homophobic conduct'

UEFA has announced a six-match ban for Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni for homophobic conduct during their Champions League knockout play-off match against Real Madrid in February.
The match at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon was halted for 10 minutes after Real's Vinicius Jr accused Prestianni of racially abusing him.
Prestianni denied making a racist comment and said that Vinicius misheard him.
Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni said that the 20-year-old admitted that he had in fact directed a homophobic comment towards the Brazil forward.
The Argentine player will be barred from playing for two further games, having already served a provisional one-match ban, with the other three suspended for two years.
European football's governing body, UEFA, has also requested FIFA to extend the ban worldwide.
Vinicius had put Real 1-0 up in the second half against Benfica before being booked for an excessive celebration.
Following the headline-making interaction with Prestianni, the 25-year-old ran over to referee Francois Letexier while gesturing towards the Argentine player.
Letexier then made the crossed-arms gesture, which was introduced by FIFA in May 2024, to signal racist abuse.
Vinicius then walked off the pitch and was followed by his Real Madrid team-mates.
After the match he wrote on his Instagram account, "Racists are, above all, cowards."
Prestianni would have faced a minimum 10-match ban from European competition if he had been found guilty of racist abuse.
Benfica defended their player following the incident, claiming there was a "defamation campaign" against him, adding they "fully support" and believe his version of events.
Moreover, the incident could lead to a law change, with the International Football Association Board (IFAB) due to meet in Canada next week, before the FIFA Congress, to consider how players are dealt with if they cover their mouths to talk to an opponent in a confrontation.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino said players who cover their mouths when speaking to opponents during confrontations should be sent off.