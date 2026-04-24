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Eagles steal Makai Lemon from Steelers: Inside the bold NFL Draft Day heist

Eagles leapfrog Steelers in draft-day trade to snatch WR Makai Lemon

Eagles steal Makai Lemon from Steelers: Inside the bold NFL Draft Day heist
Eagles steal Makai Lemon from Steelers: Inside the bold NFL Draft Day heist

In a dramatic turn of events during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles executed a bold trade to “steal” USC star wide receiver Makai Lemon just seconds before the Pittsburgh Steelers could call his name.

The Steelers, sitting at pick No. 21, were so confident Lemon would fall to them that they were actually on the phone with him to welcome him to Pittsburgh.

However, Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman struck a deal with the Dallas Cowboys to leapfrog to the No. 20 spot. The move left the Steelers stunned and empty-handed.

Eagles leapfrog Steelers in draft-day trade to snatch WR Makai Lemon
Eagles leapfrog Steelers in draft-day trade to snatch WR Makai Lemon

Lemon, the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner, later revealed the chaos of the moment, stating, “Pittsburgh called me and I thought they were going to draft me and then the Eagles called at the same time.”

Philadelphia’s aggressive move secures a dynamic playmaker for quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni praised the rookie’s grit, noting, “I love his toughness. I think this guy’s a tough, tough football player.”

While the Steelers were forced to pivot, Lemon embraced the surprise landing spot saying, “I guess it was meant to be. I’m super excited to be in Philly.”

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