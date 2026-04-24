Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of French Open, Italian Open due to wrist injury

Carlos Alcaraz has officially withdrawn from the 2026 French Open due to his right wrist injury, which he sustained at the Barcelona Open.
The two-time defending champion would not be able to defend his title, as he shared on social media accounts on Friday, April 24, that he also would not participate in the Italian Open in Rome, which he also won last year.
Alcaraz confirmed that he won't be able to attend the Paris event after undergoing additional medical tests on Friday.
"After the results of the tests carried out today, we have decided that the most prudent thing is to be cautious and not participate in Rome and Roland Garros," he penned.
He added, "It's a complicated moment for me, but I'm sure we'll come out stronger from here."
The 22-year-old was injured at the Barcelona Open this month during his first-round win and withdrew a day later.
He also skipped this week's Madrid Open and instead attended the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid on Monday with his wrist immobilised, where he was named World Sportsman of the Year.
For the Spanish player, the year started with a win against Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final, making him the youngest man ever to win all four major titles in tennis.
He has won only one title since, at Doha in February, and will be without a title in the major clay-court events.
Alcaraz lost the Monte Carlo final to Jannik Sinner at the start of this month, following which he had to give up his world No. 1 ranking to his Italian rival.
Last year, Alcaraz beat Sinner in the finals of the Italian Open and French Open, where he saved three match points in an epic match.
Alcaraz then lost the Wimbledon final to Sinner before beating him again in the US Open final.
Notably, the Italian Open starts on May 6, while the French Open does so on May 18.