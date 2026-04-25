Final Fantasy XIV 8.0 ‘Evercold’ brings exciting updates, free trial, more

Square Enix officially announced some significant updates for Final Fantasy XIV during its first Fan Fest of 2026, underscoring the forthcoming 8.0 expansion, Evercold, scheduled to release in January.
Producer Naoki Yoshida highlighted changes for enhanced progression, customisation, and overall player experience.
One of the most significant updates is the latest weekly progression system that replaces daily tasks, offering a variety of exciting rewards via flexible activities.
This system aims to minimise grind and make gameplay more time-friendly. Moreover, the free trial is expanding to include the full Shadowbringers expansion, providing access to more content without any subscription.
The latest update has also brought excellent customisation features, allowing players to improve customisation with exciting creation tools, detailed appearance options, and the latest animation “action skins.”
Moreover, Gear will feature toggle options, allowing players personalise outfits further.
Combat is evolving with the launch of “Reborn Modern” for traditional gameplay and “Evolved Mode,” promising streamlined mechanics and minimised button complexity.
Two latest jobs, a tank and a physical ranged DPS, are also coming in the near future to make your experience more intriguing.
Furthermore, Square Enix announced an Evangelion crossover Alliance Raid, enhanced matchmaking across data centres, and dynamic field zones with richer events.
Evercold represents a significant step forward for FFXIV, focusing on accessibility, flexibility, and enhanced engagement for both new and returning players.
Final Fantasy XIV 8.0 ‘Evercold’ release timeline
Final Fantasy XIV 8.0 ‘Evercold’ is currently scheduled to release in Janaury 27; however, the release date has yet to be officially confirmed.