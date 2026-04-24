Turkish Grand Prix to return to F1 calendar from 2027 in major comeback

The Turkish Grand Prix is returning to the Formula 1 calendar from 2027 for the first time in six years.
As reported by the BBC, the race at the Istanbul Park, where Lewis Hamilton secured his seventh world championship title in 2020, will run until at least 2031.
Türkiye held a grand prix from 2005 to 2011 before it was removed from the schedule; however, it returned for two years in 2020 and 2021, when F1 needed venues to fill the calendar during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moreover, the addition of the Turkish Grand Prix does not mean that the F1 calendar will go beyond the allotted 24 races.
The event will slot in as contracts for other races expire or move to a rotational basis.
Addressing the F1 return, Türkiye's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said, "Formula 1 ranks among the world's foremost sporting events, distinguished by its spectacle, its young fan base, and its leadership in automotive technologies."
"In our country, too, Formula 1 enjoys a broad following across all age groups, especially among our youth, with a truly passionate fanbase."
He added, "I regard Türkiye's return to the Formula 1 calendar as a clear reflection of the strong confidence placed in our country - in our robust organisational capacity, in our modern sports and healthcare infrastructure, and, of course, in the renowned hospitality of the Turkish nation."
F1 president Stefano Domenicali noted, "We are delighted to be returning to the incredible and vibrant city of Istanbul from 2027 to thrill all our fans in Türkiye and around the world on one of the most exciting and challenging circuits in Formula 1."
"As a city, Istanbul represents a cultural gateway between Europe and Asia, offering a unique blend of history and tradition with a forward-thinking approach to sport, business, and entertainment," he continued.
Notably, the decision to include Türkiye in next year calendar came after the cancellation of the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix due to the ongoing US-Israel and Iran war, that has caused tension in the region.
For this year, F1 decided to not replace these races, reducing the 2026 calendar from 24 scheduled races to 22.