Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce switch wedding venue again after details leak?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have once again reportedly changed the venue of their highly-anticipated nuptials.
Since their engagement announcement in August 2025, the lovebirds are reportedly keeping their entire focus on their upcoming wedding, carefully planning every single detail.
However, after every few weeks, secret details of their awaited wedding are leaked by insiders, making it challenging for the couple to keep everything under wrap.
Previously, it was reported that Swift and her NFL star fiancé were planning to unite in a wedlock on June 13, coinciding with the singer’s lucky number.
It was also leaked that the Opalite singer has set her eyes on a luxury Rhode Island venue for her big day.
But now, in its latest report, The National Enquirer reported that Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight-end are determined to tie the knot in New York City in July 2026.
According to the sources, the pair have decided to host a “huge” celebration in a museum- or arena-style space, where they can easily invite a large number of guests.
Opening up on why the Grammy winner has chosen NYC for her wedding with Travis Kelce, the report noted that the city is stitched into the singer’s personal and artistic life for over a decade.
Swift describes New York as “an important landscape and location for the story of my life” and said the inspiration she found there is “hard to compare to any other force of inspiration” she has known.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in mid-2023.