Iran offers US deal to reopen Strait of Hormuz despite ongoing nuclear dispute

Iran is offering to end its chokehold on the strait of Hormuz without addressing its nuclear program.
According to The Guardian, two regional officials with knowledge of the proposal said Monday, April 27, that Iran has proposed to reopen Strait of Hormuz without nuclear concessions.
It comes as the country’s foreign minister made a visit to Russia he said was an opportunity to consult with Moscow regarding the war against Israel and the United States.
Iran also wants the US to end its blockade of the country as part of its proposal, said the two officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door negotiations.
The new proposal, passed to the United States by Pakistan, likely won’t be supported by US president Donald Trump, who wants to end Iran’s atomic program as part of an overall deal to reopen the strait of Hormuz and make the ceasefire permanent.
“We have all the cards. If they want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us,” Trump told Fox News on Sunday.
Amid lingering uncertainty over the critical energy waterway and the Iran war, oil prices inched higher Monday, reinforcing a persistent risk premium in energy markets.
International benchmark Brent oil futures rose around 1% to $106.55 per barrel while US crude oil added 0.88% to $95.23 per barrel, CBS News reported.