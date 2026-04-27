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Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas grab spotlight for major reasons after unexpected split

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise parted ways in late 2025 after dating for a few months

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas grab spotlight for major reasons after unexpected split
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas grab spotlight for major reasons after unexpected split

Months after their sudden breakup, Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are making headlines around the same time for big reasons.

In April 2026, the 37-year-old Cuban-Spanish actress grabbed spotlight for cementing her status as a top action star with her action-thriller movie From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, released last year on June 6.

After a moderate run in cinemas, the thrilling fan made its way to the popular streaming platforms such as HBO, making it dominate the No. 1 spot on the global streaming charts.

Meanwhile, her former boyfriend Tom Cruise became the center of attention by trending online for his enduring action-star image, famous running style, strict fitness routine, and the recent buzz about the limited re-release of Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick to mark the franchise’s milestone 40 years.

The two movie stars’ special career achievements and highlights come months after their unexpected split.

Cruise and Armas were first linked romantically in February 2025, when they were spotted grabbing dinner in London.

Since then, the former flames made multiple joint appearance and also attended the Mission: Impossible star’s best friend David Beckham’s 50th birthday together, fueling the buzz.

However, in October 2025, reports suggested that the pair quietly parted ways and are remaining friends.


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