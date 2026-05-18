Meghan Markle calls for child online safety at 2026 World Health Assembly in Geneva 

Meghan Markle has embarked on her solo 2026 trip to Geneva with a powerful address.
The Duchess of Sussex attended the 2026 World Health Assembly in Switzerland as she set off on her overseas trip on Sunday, May 17th.
During the prestigious charity event, Meghan, 44, delivered a powerful speech at the Assembly, calling for global action to curb "child lost to social media."
The prominent member of the British Royal Family also attended the unveiling of the Lost Screen Memorial art installation over the weekend.
Notably, the event was hosted by the World Health Organisation and Archewell Philanthropies, as the installation features 50 illuminated lightboxes, each displaying the image of a child who died as a result of cyberbullying and other digital harms.
Shortly after the event, Meghan turned to her Instagram account to share the exclusive highlights from the event and her keynote address at the 2026 WHO Assembly.
"Behind me stands The Lost Screen Memorial, not statistics. Not avatars. Not data points. Children. Each name belonged to a child who loved beyond measure," the As Ever founder stated in her historic speech.
She also advocated for child safety, as she said, "A child whose laughter once filled a kitchen. Whose shoes once waited by a front door. Whose future once felt limitless."
For the occasion, Meghan Markle opted for an all-black suit with matching pants, with statement jewellery and minimal make-up.
Meghan Markle will conclude her Geneva trip on or around May 22nd, 2026.