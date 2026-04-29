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Billie Eilish 'still in shock' as she finally speaks up on Justin Bieber Coachella moment

Billie Eilish thanks Hailey Bieber for planing a 'very sacred moment' for her and Justin Bieber at Coachella 2026

Billie Eilish still in shock as she finally speaks up on Justin Bieber Coachella moment
Billie Eilish 'still in shock' as she finally speaks up on Justin Bieber Coachella moment

Billie Eilish has claimed she is still in "shock" from her emotional on-stage moment with Justin Bieber at Coachella 2026.

The Lovely songstress recently saw one of her biggest dreams coming true in the form of an on-stage reunion with the Sorry singer during his One Less Lonely Girl performance at the annual music festival.

Although, Billie had already expressed her feelings on the emotional moment with Justin as his biggest fan by posting a selfie of her with red eyes and a caption, "can't stop crying".

Billie Eilish still in shock as she finally speaks up on Justin Bieber Coachella moment

The Bad Guy singer has spoken up on her historic Coachella moment with Justin, which was created by Hailey Bieber.

Speaking exclusively to BBC at the London premiere of her Hit Me Hard and Soft concert movie on April 29, Billie was asked about her emotions on sharing a warm moment with her idol.

To which Billie responded, "I am very still in shock about it. Yeah that was very sacred to me in a way, that's hard to talk about or describe the feeling of."

"Yeah really really amazing and beautiful." she added.

Billie did not miss the opportunity to mention the Rhodes' founder for making this happen, "I love Hailey and she set all that up. And Justin was kind enough to allow it to happen.

"And yeah he is literally my idol," the Grammy winner added.

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