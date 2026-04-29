Sam Neill opens up about his painful health journey and cancer battle 

Sam Neill has recently shared his painful health battle with cancer.
The Jurassic Park actor, who has been battling with the chronic illness for five years, announced that he is cancer-free in an emotional statement.
On Wednesday, April 29, speaking with Australian network 7News, Neill shared a painful update on his health and his journey through the disease.
"[was at a loss and it looked like I was on the way out, which wasn’t ideal obviously," the Peaky Blinders actor noted.
He continued revealing that he had been living with a kind of lymphoma for about 5 years as he opted for chemotherapy, which didn’t work that effectively, but he believes it helped him stay alive.
Neill reflected that before this treatment saved his life, he was "standing on the edge of the cliff," which he thinks was not a nice place to be.
For those unaware, the popular American actor, to overcome his pain and the severity of the disease, he opted for chemotherapy, which failed at a certain point.
Sam Neill first announced he was diagnosed with cancer in March 2023. He had stage three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (a type of non-Hodgkin blood cancer) in March 2022 after experiencing swollen glands while promoting Jurassic World Dominion.