D4vd makes shocking request to judge ahead of preliminary hearing

D4vd, who is currently facing murder charges over the death of Celeste Rivas, made a request for a makeover to an LA court ahead of the preliminary hearing.
As reported by TMZ, the singer, who has been linked to the death of the teen girl since September 2025, when her decomposed and dismembered body was discovered in his Tesla, made a request regarding his hairstyle and new civilian clothing.
While the Los Angeles judge allowed D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, to get a haircut, his plea for civilian pants and a regular shirt were denied.
Hence, D4vd will be dressed in a jail uniform during the hearing process which is scheduled for May 1.
Based on court documents released by the outlet, the lawyers for D4vd wished to make him appear "courtroom-ready".
The judge who issued the order was Charlaine F. Olmedo of the Los Angeles Superior Court.
Prosecutors have claimed that D4vd was involved in a sexual relationship with Celeste, who was under 14 when the alleged abuse started around September 2023.
Moreover, DA Nathan Hochman suggested D4vd murdered Celeste after she threatened to publicise their sexual relationship, which would have put his music career at risk.
On Wednesday, the LA medical examiner's officer shared that the teen's death was a homicide, noting that she died from "multiple penetrating injuries" caused by an undisclosed object(s).
D4vd has also been accused of possessing a "significant amount" of child pornography on his phone, a week after he was arrested for the murder of the teen girl.
Notably, the Romantic Homicide singer was transferred to Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Downtown Los Angeles, with sources sharing that the move was made as authorities want him under better supervision due to of his celebrity status.