Princess Eugenie attends high-profile wedding in Sicily in first public event in months

Princess Eugenie made her first public appearance in months, as she was seen at a high-profile wedding in Sicily, Italy.
The younger daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson has been keeping a low profile in public amid her parents' link to Jeffrey Epstein.
However, this week she was spotted at the hotel Villa Igiea in Palermo for the wedding of hotelier Charles Forte and The Veil handbag designer Georgie Wright, which took place at the Cathedral of Montreale.
Eugenie was seen in the background of clicks shared by socialite Jazzy de Lisser, chatting to guests and wearing a stunning black gown with fringe detailing.
It remains unknown if she was accompanied by her husband, Jack Brooksbank, or her sister, Princess Beatrice.
The ceremony reportedly took place on April 24 and featured a star-studded guest list of over 350, including Lady Lola Bute and Tish Weinstock.
Eugenie previously attended Irene Forte's wedding to Felix Winckler in Italy in 2021, and Irene also graced Eugenie's wedding with her presence in 2018.
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have only been seen in public a handful of times since their father, Andrew, was arrested in February.
The sisters also did not join the royal family for Easter celebrations and the centenary celebrations for the late Queen's 100th birthday last week.
In March, Eugenie was spotted at a birthday dinner with Jack at the River Cafe. She was last seen with the royal family at the Christmas Day Sandringham service.
In March, royal expert Phil Dampier told HELLO! that the princesses could be "too tarnished" to appear at public events this summer.
He noted, "If you remember last Christmas, when they were both invited to Sandringham, they were very much seen as the innocent victims. The King and Queen were metaphorically putting an arm around them."
"I think that has changed following Andrew's arrest and mentions of them in the Epstein files. We sometimes refer to them as 'girls', but they are 37 and 35. Some of the stuff they've been doing recently in the Middle East has not been a good look," he added.
Meanwhile, the reports of Princess Eugenie's outing came as King Charles and Queen Camilla are observing their state visit to the US, set to conclude on April 30.