Seth Rogen is dead? Internet blasts fake death rumours

Seth Rogen has once again found himself at the centre of fake reporting about his passing, but this time there might be a good reason.
On Wednesday, April 29, the Superbad actor was trending on X after it was reported that he died at the age of 44, news which did not have any credible source.
The fake news was published by a clickbait website, designed to generate traffic by sharing the unverified report on social media.
A website called PageShartt published the fake article with the headline reading, "Seth Rogen, Known for his roles in Invincible and Paul Dies At 44."
Fans of the actor rushed to social media, expressing their disappointment in such fake news, as one user penned on X, "Why am I waking up to posts saying Seth Rogen passed? Don't play with me."
Replying to another social media post sharing the unverified news, a fan noted, "you almost gave me a heart attack, so please don't do that. seth rogen is perfectly fine and still the goat when it comes to pottery and being funny."
Seth Rogen died in 'The Boys'
While other social media posts suggest that trend on social media with the text "Seth Rogen is dead" could've been due to his latest appearance in The Boys.
The Good Fortune actor appeared in the latest episode of The Boys season 5, among a number of celebrity guests, as himself and was killed in a crossfire, which amplified the social media posts with the word "dead" being associated with the actor's name.
Moreover, this is not the first time a fake death report targeted Seth Rogen, as in September 2025, a similar hoax was spread on Facebook.
A "R.I.P. Seth Rogen" page attracted nearly one million likes before the claim was debunked. His representatives issued a statement at the time, noting, "He joins the long list of celebrities who have been victimised by this hoax. He's still alive and well, stop believing what you see on the Internet."
Although this time the timing of the trend suggests that it was mainly due to his appearance in the hit show, to check the unverified celebrity news, just google the name of the artist and check authentic outlets.