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Brandon Ingram injury update: Raptors All-Star exits Game 5 vs. Cavs

Raptors face elimination as Brandon Ingram’s Game 5 heel injury leaves Toronto’s season in jeopardy

Brandon Ingram injury update: Raptors All-Star exits Game 5 vs. Cavs
Brandon Ingram injury update: Raptors All-Star exits Game 5 vs. Cavs

The Toronto Raptors’ playoff hopes are hanging by a thread following a devastating injury to All-Star forward Brandon Ingram during Wednesday’s Game 5 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ingram, who has been battling right heel inflammation throughout the series left the game in the second quarter and did not return.

A team spokesperson confirmed the setback stating, “Ingram had been struggling with right heel inflammation throughout the series and left the court midgame to have it retaped.”

The injury comes at a brutal time for Toronto, who now trail 3-2 in the series.

Raptors face elimination as Brandon Ingram’s Game 5 heel injury leaves Toronto’s season in jeopardy
Raptors face elimination as Brandon Ingram’s Game 5 heel injury leaves Toronto’s season in jeopardy

While fellow All-Star Scottie Barnes remains active, the Raptors are already missing guard Immanuel Quickley.

Without Ingram’s scoring, the pressure on Barnes has reached a breaking point. Before his exit, Ingram had struggled scoring only one point in 11 minutes.

Reporters noted the urgency of the situation as “Brandon Ingram is heading to the back after that play” and was quickly “ruled out for the rest of the game.”

The team now returns to Toronto for a must-win Game 6 on Friday. Fans are waiting anxiously to see if Ingram can “play through the pain” to save the season.

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