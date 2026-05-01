Taylor Swift new mystery move leaves fans baffled after bold legal step

Taylor Swift's new mystery move has left fans completely confused following her bold legal step.
It all started with the 36-year-old songstress’ unique message on her website that was taken down just minutes after it was posted
As per USA Today, a countdown clock briefly appeared on Swift’s official website on Thursday, April 30.
The clock on the blue and white cloud background of the countdown was set until Saturday May 2 at 2pm E.T., however, it suddenly disappeared from the website only 10 minutes after it first appeared.
The sudden disappearance left Swifties baffled and in no time, they pieced together that the The Fate of Ophelia singer might have collaboration with the upcoming Toy Story 5 movie, set to be released on June 19, 2026.
Moreover, other social media users believed that she could have been hinting at a new album after she dropped her latest album The Life Of A Showgirl in October 2025.
So far, the fiancé of Travis Kelce has not responded or addressed the sudden disappearance of a mystery message from the website.
This comes a few days after the Love Story hitmaker filed applications with the US Patent and Trademark Office for trademarks to protect her voice.
As per Variety, Taylor Swift lodged three trademark applications that include a photo of herself on the stage during the Eras Tour, and audio clips of her introducing herself while promoting The Life of a Showgirl.