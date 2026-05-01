Britney Spears hit with DUI charge 2 months after her arrest

Britney Spears has formally been charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) two months after her arrest.
As per Daily Mail, the documents, on Thursday, April 30. revealed that the 44-year-old singer will be facing criminal charges on count of “vehicle code section 23152” a.k.a. driving under the influence.
The pop star, as per the Ventura County District Attorney's office, is set to be arraigned at Ventura County Superior Court on Monday morning, May 4.
However, it remains uncertain if Spears will be appearing in court herself as she is she is currently in rehab.
Moreover, it is a misdemeanor charge, so the Gimme More songstress is not required to attend, and her attorney could make the appearance for her.
The Toxic songstress will be offered a plea bargain called “wet reckless” that allows the person charged to plead guilty to reckless driving involving alcohol or drugs.
This plea bargain is specially reserved for defendants with no prior history of DUI, or with a low blood alcohol level, when there is no injury or crash.
The Baby One More Time hitmaker was arrested on March 4, 2026, for driving and behaving erratically for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs near her home in California. Britney Spears was released the same day.